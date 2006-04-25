Perlos turns to loss

Finnish mobile phone component maker Perlos has posted an operating loss for its first quarter 2006 of 0.2 million euros, compared with a profit of 4.4 million euros a year ago.

Profitability was burdened by loss-making operations in Finland and the United States. In response, Perlos kicked off a large-scale rationalisation programme in February. A non-recurring provision of EUR 6.8 million related to the closing of the Fort Worth plant in the USA also cut into earnings in January-March.



However January to March net sales rose to about 196 million euros from 124 million in the year-ago period. Strong growth in net sales was generated by the growing demand for the mobile phone mechanics and the higher market penetration of mechanically more complex phone models. In terms of regional split, Perlos' net sales grew especially strongly in Asia, up over three times the year-ago figure.



Thanks to market growth, the greater diversity of the mechanical structures of mobile phones, and the company's good market position, Perlos believes that its net sales growth in 2006 will be at least in line with the volume growth of the mobile phone market.

