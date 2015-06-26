© stevanovicigor dreamstime.com

Obducat receives order from University of Cambridge

Obducat, manufacturer of lithography solutions based on nanoimprint lithography (NIL), has received an order for the supply of an EITRE 6 NIL system to the University of Cambridge in the UK.

The EITRE system has been purchased by the Department of Engineering at University of Cambridge and it will be installed at the laboratory facilities of Cambridge Graphene Centre. The Eitre system will be used in research and development work as well as for educational purposes within Cambridge Graphene Centre.



University of Cambridge and Cambridge Graphene Centre are partners in the European Graphene flagship project funded by the European Union with more than EUR 1 billion over the space of 10 years. The Graphene flagship project is headed by Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden.



“We are very pleased that University of Cambridge and Cambridge Graphene Centre has chosen Obducat as its supplier of NIL equipment and technology. We are following the developments within the Graphene area with interest and we see that the activities in this area are quickly increasing also among the corporate players in the industry. To have our technology being used for research and development at the Centre of gravity in Europe’s efforts within Graphene development is very positive for Obducat.” says Patrik Lundström, CEO, Obducat.



The EITRE system will be delivered to University of Cambridge during the second quarter of 2015.