Electrolux moves production from Sweden to Hungary

White goods manufacturer Electrolux has decided to move production from Sweden to Hungary. 250 staff will be affected by the decision.

According to information from Swedish television provider SVT, citing unnamed sources, things are not looking too bright for Electrolux employees in Mariestad. The company will close down shop in the Swedish town and move the refrigerator production to Hungary. The decision will affect a total of 250 staff.



- It is obviously bad news for the employees, said Magnus Karlsson, manager at Electrolux in Mariestad, to SVT.



Electrolux is apparently also looking for other companies that are willing to acquire / take over the facility in Mariestad.

The reason for the move – which comes as no surprise – is a lower cost base in Hungary.