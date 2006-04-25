300 jobs lost at Foxconn

Foxconn today closed its staff negotiations in Finland that started in March. 295 employees will lose their jobs.

Some of the employees in Finland have agreed on moving to other of Foxconns plants abroad. Therefore the number of redundancies was lower than expected. Initially 400 jobs were planned to be removed. That number has now been adjusted to 295. The reason why Foxconn needed to reduce its staff in Finland was because a large part of the European mobile phone industry has transferred operations to Asia.

