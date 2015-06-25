© wrangler dreamstime.com Analysis | June 25, 2015
Normal growth patterns return to power transistors
After six years of gyrating between strong increases and sales declines, the power transistor business is returning to more normal growth patterns.
Power transistor sales are forecast to grow six percent in 2015 and set a new record high of USD 14.0 billion following a strong recovery in 2014, which drove up dollar volumes by 14 percent after two consecutive years of decline, according to IC Insights’ latest report. In the last six years, power transistor sales have swung wildly, overshooting and undershooting end-use demand as equipment makers struggled to balance inventories in the midst of economic uncertainty since the 2008-2009 recession.
IC Insights believes the power transistor business is finally stabilizing and returning to more normal growth patterns in the 2014-2019 forecast period. Driven by steady increases in automotive, consumer electronics, portable systems, industrial, and wireless communications markets, power transistor sales are expected to rise by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3 percent between 2014 and 2019, when worldwide revenues are forecast to reach USD 17.1 billion. Worldwide power transistor sales grew by a CAGR of 6.2 percent between 1994 and 2014.
For more than three decades, power transistors have been the growth engine in the commodity-filled discrete semiconductor market, which grew 11 percent in 2014 to a record-high USD 23.0 billion after falling seven percent in 2012 and dropping five percent in 2013. The new O-S-D Report shows power transistors accounted for 58 percent of total discretes sales in 2014 versus 51 percent in 2004 and 36 percent in 1994. A number of power transistor technologies are needed to control, convert, and condition currents and voltages in an ever-expanding range of electronics—including battery-operated portable products, new energy-saving equipment, hybrid and electric vehicles, “smart” electric-grid applications, and renewable power systems.
Despite the spread of system applications, power transistors have struggled to maintain steady sales growth since the 2009 semiconductor downturn, when revenues fell by 16 percent. Power transistor sales sharply rebounded in the 2010 recovery year with a record-high 44 percent increase followed by 12 percent growth in 2011 to reach the current annual peak of USD 13.5 billion. Power transistors then posted the first back-to-back annual sales declines in more than 30 years (- eight percent in 2012 and - six percent in 2013) due to inventory corrections, price erosion, and delays in purchases by cautious equipment makers responding to economic uncertainty. Power transistors ended the two-year losing streak in 2014 with sales and unit shipments both growing by 14 percent.
The 2015 O-S-D Report’s forecast shows power transistor sales returning to a more normal six percent increase in 2015 with power FET revenues growing six percent to USD 7.4 billion, insulated-gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) modules climbing eight percent to USD 3.1 billion, IGBT transistors rising six percent to USD 1.1 billion, and bipolar junction transistors being up four percent to USD 893 million this year.
IC Insights believes the power transistor business is finally stabilizing and returning to more normal growth patterns in the 2014-2019 forecast period. Driven by steady increases in automotive, consumer electronics, portable systems, industrial, and wireless communications markets, power transistor sales are expected to rise by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3 percent between 2014 and 2019, when worldwide revenues are forecast to reach USD 17.1 billion. Worldwide power transistor sales grew by a CAGR of 6.2 percent between 1994 and 2014.
For more than three decades, power transistors have been the growth engine in the commodity-filled discrete semiconductor market, which grew 11 percent in 2014 to a record-high USD 23.0 billion after falling seven percent in 2012 and dropping five percent in 2013. The new O-S-D Report shows power transistors accounted for 58 percent of total discretes sales in 2014 versus 51 percent in 2004 and 36 percent in 1994. A number of power transistor technologies are needed to control, convert, and condition currents and voltages in an ever-expanding range of electronics—including battery-operated portable products, new energy-saving equipment, hybrid and electric vehicles, “smart” electric-grid applications, and renewable power systems.
Despite the spread of system applications, power transistors have struggled to maintain steady sales growth since the 2009 semiconductor downturn, when revenues fell by 16 percent. Power transistor sales sharply rebounded in the 2010 recovery year with a record-high 44 percent increase followed by 12 percent growth in 2011 to reach the current annual peak of USD 13.5 billion. Power transistors then posted the first back-to-back annual sales declines in more than 30 years (- eight percent in 2012 and - six percent in 2013) due to inventory corrections, price erosion, and delays in purchases by cautious equipment makers responding to economic uncertainty. Power transistors ended the two-year losing streak in 2014 with sales and unit shipments both growing by 14 percent.
The 2015 O-S-D Report’s forecast shows power transistor sales returning to a more normal six percent increase in 2015 with power FET revenues growing six percent to USD 7.4 billion, insulated-gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) modules climbing eight percent to USD 3.1 billion, IGBT transistors rising six percent to USD 1.1 billion, and bipolar junction transistors being up four percent to USD 893 million this year.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments