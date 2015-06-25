© vladek dreamstime.com

Phil Crabb joins Active-PCB Solutions

Contract Electronics Manufacturer and NPI specialist, Active-PCB Solutions, has appointed Phil Crabb as Business Development Manager.

He will work alongside Sales Manager Helen Montague, to increase sales and drive the company’s activities in the UK and overseas.



Phil brings over a decade of experience in quality assurance and technical sales, with over eight years at Exception PCB and Exception EMS including international sales for UK, Europe, Israel and USA.



“Phil has an outstanding record in the manufacturing services business, and we are delighted to have his skills and energy on board,” said Active-PCB spokesperson. “He will not only develop our core UK customer base, but will also connect with our overseas team to enhance service for customers with higher-volume production needs.”



“Active-PCB enjoys a strong position, with facilities and expertise among the best in the industry,” commented Phil Crabb. “This is an exciting opportunity to help take the business forward by strengthening our relationships with current customers and establishing new links with leading UK OEMs.”