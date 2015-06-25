© jirsak dreamstime.com

Escatec adds 3D printer to inventory

Escatec has purchased a fused deposition modelling (FDM) 3D printer that "will enable it to produce rapid prototypes in minutes rather than using an outside contractor that used to take several days".

Michael Walser, Escatec's Head of R&D, explained, "Having a high end 3D printer means that we can test out a new design in minutes and quickly refine it. When you are deep into the design of a new part, it is great to be able to touch and feel it, and then see how it fits in with the rest of the design. We can now work on a design continuously rather than stopping and starting while we have to wait for the next version to be delivered. It has not only improved productivity but also creativity as designers can try out new designs on-the-fly in-house rather than going through the formal process of engaging an outside contractor every time."