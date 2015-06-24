© jirsak dreamstime.com

Dynamic Source Manufacturing expands its TTC Solution from Cogiscan

Dynamic Source Manufacturing, Inc. (DSM) is installing a major expansion to its Cogiscan Track, Trace and Control (TTC) System.

DSM, a Calgary based electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider, has partnered with Cogiscan since 2007 to meet the demanding traceability requirements of its customers in the telecom and data networking sectors.



“Cogiscan is proud of our long-standing partnership with DSM,” states Mitch DeCaire, Sales Manager for Cogiscan. “I have always been impressed by their sincere commitment to serve the best interests of their customers. With this project they are taking their lean initiatives to a whole new level, and I can’t wait to see the impact this will have on their bottom line and operational response times.”



“One of DSM’s objectives is to continually improve our service offering for our customers,” said Duane Macauley, President and CEO at DSM. “With this upgraded system, we will improve our efficiencies throughout the materials process, providing both us and our customer improved response time, inventory accuracy and critical traceability tracking.”