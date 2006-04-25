Price increases for silver<br>boosts Cookson´s Lead Free sales

Cookson has seen a significant growth in sales of its Lead Free Alpha Vaculoy SACX alloy after the recent price increase for silver.

"The recent increases in the prices of tin and silver have forced electronics manufacturers to look at lower cost solders to reduce the cost burden of moving to lead-free processes," Cookson´s global product manager Gerry Campbell told pcb007.com in a statement.



"Compared to SAC305, ALPHA VACULOY SACX costs 30% less per kg and represents significant bottom line savings and an increase in competitive advantage. The strength of this product is that these cost savings can be realized without compromising process yield or reliability", Campbell added.