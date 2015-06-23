© sergey balmashov dreamstime.com

Beta LAYOUT goes with Schmoll equipment

Beta Layout, which specializes in PCB prototypes, has invested in the MDI direct exposure system from Schmoll.

After a trial period of six months - with a successful start on inner and out layer exposure - the system is now ready for immediate use with soldermask application.



Gernot Seeger explains: "As a specialized prototype finisher we cannot compromise in terms of quality. Therefore, an investment in direct exposure was strategically very important. We opted for the MDI from Schmoll. As well as the compactness of the machine and a good price-performance ratio, exposure quality and accuracy were the key selection criteria."



"As an additional advantage, we see the flexible automatic data processing directly in the machine without additional hardware, as a big plus for the fast processing of small order lots", he adds.