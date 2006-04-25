Siemens invests in wafer inspection firm

Siemens is with its subsidiary, SVC, one of the leading investors in a series B funding round in Chemetriq wafer inspection technology firm Qcept Technologies.

"Siemens Venture Capital (SVC) has been an important strategic partner and customer almost since the inception of our company," Bret Bergman, CEO of Qcept told EETimes.



"They have a great track record of supporting firms with breakthrough technologies, and we look forward to continuing our work with them to provide enhanced inspection solutions to semiconductor manufacturers and related markets", he added.