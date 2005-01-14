Thales selects InPlan from Orbotech

Orbotech S.A., the European subsidiary of Orbotech Ltd.,has announced the purchase made by Thales Nederland B.V. of InPlan™ automated manufacturing process planning software for bare printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing.

Mr. Sipke Van Tuinen, Manager Bare Boards and Substrates, at Thales Nederland Plant, commented: 'We wanted to accurately calculate prototype costs during the R&D stage, and create a traveler during the production process. These requirements led us to choose InPlan, which provides us with an automatic, integrated solution'.



'We are proud to have been selected by Thales Nederland for their process planning needs', said Mr. Jacob Azran, President of Orbotech S.A. 'InPlan and its cost engineering abilities give our customers an infrastructure that creates a competitive advantage and helps build a complete, automated, front-end solution.'



InPlan, developed by Frontline PCB Solutions™, an Orbotech Valor company, is an automated rules-driven process planning system that speeds up cycle time and reduces costs, supporting a 'plan anywhere, build anyplace' environment. InPlan™ process planning is based on electronic customer & manufacturing specifications. Its rules engine dynamically generates the BOM (Bill of materials), traveler and CAM instructions -all revision controlled. InPlan can transform process planning into a decision-making stage, in which rules and spec-driven information help to automate time-consuming and error-prone tasks. It is also integrated with CAM and ERP.