Solectron Bordeaux aerospace certified

Solectron Corporation has announced the successful certification for the Solectron Bordeaux plant in France to EN 9100:2003 (equivalent to AS 9100 Rev B) standards.

This quality management system is specific to the aerospace industry for its design, new product introduction, manufacturing and test activities.



"EN 9100:2003 certification is a strategic milestone for Solectron, showcasing the comprehensive quality management systems and discipline that enables us to design and manufacture world-class quality products and services to satisfy even the most demanding customers," said Misha Rozenberg, senior vice president and Chief Quality Officer, Solectron. "ISO certification alone does not assure OEMs of a contract manufacturer's ability to help improve competitive performance. Our strength is derived from our proprietary Solectron Production System -- the company's application of Lean manufacturing principles coupled with the quality rigors of Six Sigma to eliminate waste and product and process variability."



"We are very proud to add aerospace quality assurance certification to our growing list of manufacturing quality compliance standards in Europe. Our plant provides customers end-to-end services including design, prototyping, manufacturing and post-manufacturing solutions with speed and flexibility," said Hamid Halfaoui, senior vice president, European Operations, Solectron. "This new certification is a key differentiator for Solectron."



Published in May 2003 by the CEN -- the European Committee for Standardization -- the EN 9100:2003 standard is the equivalent to the AS 9100 Rev B standard published in January 2004 by the Society of Automotive Engineers. Based on ISO 9001:2000, but with nearly 100 additional requirements specific to aerospace, EN 9100 is recognized by all major aerospace OEMs as it provides suppliers with a comprehensive quality system focused on areas directly impacting product safety and reliability. CEN was founded in 1961 by the national standards bodies in the European Economic Community and EFTA countries.