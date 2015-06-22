© yuri arcurs dreamstime.com

Ontario supports Hammond Manufacturing

Hammond Manufacturing will be receiving support from Ontario as it expands production at its Guelph plant.

In return, the company will create 55 new jobs and retain 324 positions over five years.



With $1.5 million in support from the Southwestern Ontario Development Fund paid out over the next 6 years and conditional on adding 55 new jobs, Hammond Manufacturing will upgrade the process it uses to make metallic and non-metallic enclosures that are used to protect electrical control panels from dust, oil and water.



The company will invest in automated equipment to help it expand production and become more efficient. The project also includes energy saving upgrades and water recycling investments.