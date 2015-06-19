© pelfophoto dreamstime.com

Organisational restructuring at Innokas Medical

The objectives of the restructuring are to improve our customer orientation, to clarify our operational model and to enable profitable growth.

The drivers behind this transformation were the feedback from its customers, and the company's relatively high fixed costs.



"Our customers will be the focal point of our operational development, instead of leading our engineering and manufacturing services as separate business units. Innokas also aims at improving competitiveness by reducing fixed costs," the company writes in a statement.



Along with the organizational change, the decision was made to simplify Innokas Medical’s corporate structure that has been too heavy for Innokas company size, and to reduce the number of legal units by the end of 2015. Simplification of the group structure aims at making Innokas’ services in the future more flexible, cost-efficient and agile, and keeping the organization model simpler and straight-forward.



At the same time, Risto Lehtimäki, has been appointed as Interim CEO.