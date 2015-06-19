© xiamen changsu_bopa

Xiamen Changsu starts simultaneous BOPA film line

Xiamen Changsu Industrial Co., Ltd. has been producing on several sequential Brückner film stretching lines. The company now successfully started their first line applying Brückner Maschinenbau's simultaneous technology LISIM.

The simultaneous process shows several benefits for the production of high value BOPA films for advanced applications, like retortable pouches. In comparison to mechanical simultaneous systems higher speed, lower maintenance costs and outstanding flexibility in stretching profiles are proven with the LISIM technology.



Mr. Wang, President of Xiamen Changsu, says: "Thanks to the hard efforts from the teams of both Changsu and Brückner, our new and first LISIM BOPA line has started up smoothly and successfully, exceeding our expectations."