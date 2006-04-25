Camtek expects higher revenue

Camtek Ltd. expects its revenues in the first quarter of 2006 to exceed its previously announced range of $22-24 million and reach $24.5-25 million. That forecast was previously revised upwards from preliminary first quarter guidance, issued in January 2006.

For the second quarter of 2006 the Company anticipates revenues of $26-29 million. Mrs. Ronit Dulberg, Camtek's CFO commented, “These results derived from strong performance in the PCB market that exceeded our previous estimates, and from the continuing growth of our sales to the semiconductor industry. In the semiconductor inspection market, Camtek has won a number of new and repeat orders from leading semiconductor manufacturers, including new Japanese and European customers.”



Camtek also announced that it would release its results for the first quarter of 2006 on Tuesday, May 16 before the market opens.