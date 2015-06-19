© alphaspirit dreamstime.com

Pemtron appoints InterLatin representative in Mexico

Pemtron Technology has appointed InterLatin to represent its 3D AOI and SPI systems to electronics manufacturers in Mexico.

In making the announcement, Jaime Arreola, General Manager, Mexico, stated, “We welcome our new partnership with Pemtron. We know that the strength, experience, and industry expertise that InterLatin will bring to Pemtron’s planned growth in the booming Mexico market will build this partnership. Pemtron’s 3D inspection and measurement systems offer revolutionary new color imaging, and they will be a perfect solution to the needs of SMT electronics assemblers in our territory.”