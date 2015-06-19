© yuri arcurs dreamstime.com

Cogent re-certified for ISO 9001 & 13485

Cogent’s audit resulted in ‘zero’ non-conformances. The manufacturer is obtained e-registration for both their ISO 9001 and ISO 13485 accreditations.

Aaron Cross, Quality Manager at Cogent says “We are delighted with the results of our re-certification, and look forward to the continued success as the changes to ISO 9001 and ISO 13485 are implemented. As the products Cogent Technology manufactures diversify, the strength of our Quality Management System allows a controlled implementation, ensuring the highest quality and required delivery standards are maintained.”