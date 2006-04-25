Polyclad to close Swedish plant

The American laminate supplier Isola informed its wholly owned company Polyclad Europe´s staff in Perstorp yesterday that the plant is going to be closed. The manufacturing will now be transferred to the company´s units in Italy and Germany. 147 workers is now most likely to lose their jobs.