© andreypopov dreamstime.com

IAR Systems partners with Renesas for IoT solutions

Sweden-based IAR Systems has entered into a partnership with Renesas for complete IoT solutions platform.

Renesas Synergy is a complete embedded development platform designed to simplify the creation of innovative products in the embedded space, particularly for the growing Internet of Things (IoT) market. IAR Systems will provide build and debugger tools as part of the new platform.



“Our strong cooperation with IAR Systems has enabled us to fortify Renesas Synergy with maximum performance and ease of use,” says Ali Sebt, Senior Vice President, Renesas Electronics Corporation. “The days for engineering teams to spend valuable time writing low-level peripheral drivers and complex communication stacks are over. With the Renesas Synergy Platform, we enable them to start designing at the software API level without the need to build any baseline functionality. By providing developers with IAR Systems’ powerful build tools, we ensure that they are able to deliver differentiated products that perform at the highest capacity.”



The embedded market is ready for a change. Recent development has been rapid, leading towards more connectivity and globalised development teams. Combined with increased demands for more time-efficient, less costly projects, this trend has created urgent needs for simplified development workflows with high customization possibilities and without geographical limitations.



“Renesas Synergy will revolutionize the embedded market in the way it exists today, as well as provide a platform for an emerging market segment of connected devices in the Internet of Things,” says Stefan Skarin, CEO, IAR Systems. “Thanks to our technological leadership position and strong brand, we are able to develop strong relationships with both customers and partners. Our successful partnership with Renesas has made us part of this exciting new solution that creates long-term customer value for developers working with IoT and other connected areas. Together, we provide them with simplified development workflows and high customization possibilities, even in global development teams.”