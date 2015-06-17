© mira agron dreamstime.com

Flextronics can now ship finished products locally within India

EMS-provider Flextronics has been granted the Domestic Tariff Area (DTA) status for Chennai facility. The status will allow the company to ship finished products locally.

The company said by having both DTA and SEZ status, Flextronics it would be able to produce and deliver products for both domestic and export markets, with zero customs duty.



The DTA status provides an added competitive advantage for Flextronics and would allow to service the domestic market and bring to bear its supply chain services to support the burgeoning electronics sector in India.



Richard Hopkins, Flextronics' Vice President of Operations commented "we also have the right building blocks and capacity to help our global customers who wish to build, repair and ship their products anywhere in India."



The company would manufacture energy-related products such as LED lights and electronic ballasts and GPS tracking devices for the domestic market.



"We are optimistic about manufacturing more innovative products for the domestic market in tandem with India's burgeoning electronics market and industry," Hopkins said.