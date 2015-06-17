© yuri arcurs dreamstime.com

Scanfil gets green light on Partnertech acquisition

It was back in May – the 25th to be precise – that Finnish EMS-provider Scanfil announced its intent to buy its Swedish competitor Partnertech.

Scanfil has now received all necessary approvals from competition authorities for the acquisition of PartnerTech AB



On 25 May 2015, Scanfil announced a public offer to the shareholders of PartnerTech AB to tender all shares in PartnerTech to Scanfil at a price of SEK 35 (roughly EUR 3.79) in cash per share.



“The completion of the Offer is conditional upon, inter alia, all necessary approvals or similar from competition authorities being obtained. Scanfil has now received such necessary approvals. This entails, provided that the Offer is accepted to the extent that Scanfil becomes the owner of more than 90 percent of the total number of shares in PartnerTech and that the other conditions for completion of the Offer continue to be fulfilled, that Scanfil will declare the Offer unconditional following the end of the acceptance period,” the company writes in a statement.