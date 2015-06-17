© baloncici dreamstime.com

Mitsubishi Electric to build new training center in Japan

Mitsubishi Electric will build a new training center in Japan to strengthen human resources development as the company further globalises the sales, manufacturing, installation and maintenance functions of its building-systems business.

The center, which is scheduled to start operating in April 2016, will be located on the premises of the Inazawa Works, the center of Mitsubishi Electric’s building-systems development and manufacturing activities.



The center will have several training rooms equipped with advanced IT systems for diverse training purposes. It will be used by personnel from throughout Mitsubishi Electric and its affiliates, including in Japan and abroad, from new hires to mid-career employees. Training will be provided for all operational processes, including marketing, engineering, manufacturing, installation and maintenance. Training for top executives will also be carried out.