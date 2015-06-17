© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

Keysight Technologies to acquire Anite

Keysight Netherlands, a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of Keysight Technologies, will acquire the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Anite, a UK-based supplier of test and measurement solutions to the wireless market.

The acquisition values Anite (on a fully diluted basis) at approximately GBP 388 million (USD 606 million). The deal has been unanimously recommended by the board of directors of Anite.



“As a leading supplier of software solutions for wireless research and development, Anite is aligned with Keysight’s strategy to grow in wireless and increase our software offerings,” said Ron Nersesian, Keysight president and CEO.



“The combination of Keysight and Anite -- two global leaders with complementary strengths -- enables us to offer a broad portfolio of leading-edge solutions throughout the wireless research and development cycle. This will help us to expand our portfolio into the software layer for design and validation, and expand Keysight's position as a supplier for wireless design and validation tools. We look forward to welcoming the talented team at Anite and the value this combination will deliver to customers worldwide,” added Nersesian.



Anite is a supplier of software-centric solutions that enable the efficient design and validation of chipsets, mobile devices and network equipment. With offices in 14 countries, Anite has more than 500 employees throughout the world.



The transaction is expected to close by the end of October 2015.