© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Partnertech secures orders from the defense industry

Partnertech Karlskoga has secured new orders worth a total of approximately SEK 50 million (EUR 5.42 million) from customers in the defense industry.

The production covers machined high-precision mechanics from Partnertech’s unit in Karlskoga and initial deliveries will start in the third quarter of 2015.



"This order, together with the order in the Oil&Gas segment that was recently communicated, significantly improves the order situation in Partnertech Karlskoga," says Leif Thorwaldsson, President and CEO of Partnertech.