NCAB Group expands in USA

Swedish PCB producer NCAB Group is expanding in the US with the opening of the groups West Coast Division.

The office is located in Vancouver, Washington and Carl Moerhing is going to be the General Manager of the groups West Coast Division. Carl has been with NCAB Group for just over 2 years and has been focused on growing the sales in the Western US.



NCAB Group also announces the addition of Ray Vandal. He brings with him a long experience from the PCB industry. He will take on the role as General Manager for the South East Division and is located in Daytona Beach, Florida.