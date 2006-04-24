Kestrel to launch special products division

UK based PCB supplier Kestrel International Circuits has announced it will launch a new special products division at Nepcon 2006 offering Touch Screens and Cable assemblies. The new division is in addition to Kestrel's existing offshore PCB supply chain service.

Kestrel's David Grant sees the service "developing as a natural progression of our experience and knowledge of PCB supply and the needs of our customers. With our long history of working with only the very best hand picked suppliers, audited in depth by our technical team, we feel that our new service provides a reliable, secure and beneficial sourcing option".



Kestrel states that the new division will offer a wide range of Touch Screens and Cable assemblies fully managed from its West Sussex technical and logistics service centre supported by a China based office.



Kestrel International Circuits & sister company Merlin Circuit Technology stand H38 Nepcon NEC Birmingham 9-11th May 2006.