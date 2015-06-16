© evertiq

Plexus' Scottish design center now AS9100 certified

The Scottish design center of EMS-provider Plexus Corp has been certified according to the quality standard AS9100. This means that the Livingston design center can offer its engineering solutions for the aerospace and defense industry.

The Livingston design centre is the second design center by Plexus which receives the AS9100 certification. It follows the design centre in Neenah (Wisconsin, USA), which was certified October 2014.