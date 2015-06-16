© gualtiero boffi dreamstime.com

SSBV-Rovsing to deliver simulation system to Thales

SSBV-Rovsing A/S has signed a contract with Thales Alenia for the supply of a satellite interface simulation system to be used to test their Radar Altimeter instrument - Poseidon 4.

The simulation system will consist of a range of DSTE products and control software. DSTE products are products which SSBV-Rovsing A/S bought the rights to in late 2012 from Satellite Holding BV in the Netherlands.



The contract is valued at approximately DKK 2.2 million (roughly EUR 300'000).