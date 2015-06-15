© stevanovicigor dreamstime.com

Amphenol Invotec approved by sharing in growth programme

Amphenol Invotec has been fully approved to be a beneficiary of GBP 1.2 million from the Government-backed Sharing in Growth (SiG) programme, following a rigorous 3 month diagnostic process.

This final approval stage will kick start a 4 year Continuous Sustainable Improvement Plan to further enhance the company's service levels and competitive ability.



SiG is designed to raise the capability of selected companies within the UK aerospace industry’s supply chain by providing a four year programme of training and development tailored to the assessed needs of each business. The training and development will cover all relevant disciplines, including lean operations, manufacturing processes, purchasing, cost modelling and leadership.



Tim Tatton, Managing Director of Amphenol Invotec Ltd commented: “The Sharing in Growth programme represents an excellent opportunity for the Invotec Group. The selection procedure was a rigorous one and we’re delighted that we were able to demonstrate that we have the financial and managerial resources necessary for the kind of commitment required.”