SMS Electronics partners with University

UK-based SMS Electronics has entered into a strategic partnership with the University of Leicester.

The Advanced Microscopy Centre at the University of Leicester supports the leading research carried out by its academics across a range of disciplines, as well as being used to train students and post-doctoral staff in microscopy techniques.



Through this partnership, SMS Electronics customers will benefit from a range of microscopy and materials characterisation facilities which include Transmission Electron Microscopy (TEM) and Scanning Electron Microscopy (SEM).



Bob Pitchford, Sales and Marketing Director at SMS Electronics said: “This is great news for our customers. We can offer them access to state-of-the-art equipment, enhancing the already ‘best in class’ analytical facility here at SMS. Furthermore we will be able to call upon the technical and academic expertise of Leicester’s specialists to aid our Engineering team diagnose particular and specific issues”



Alison Riding, Consultancy Manager at the University of Leicester added: “The University is committed to working in partnership with industry to help generate business growth. This includes opening our doors to businesses to use our range of hi-tech analytical services. We look forward to our partnership with SMS and increasing our links with the electronics industry.”