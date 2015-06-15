© robwilson39 dreamstime.com

Seabury Group expands aerospace & defense capabilities

Seabury Aerospace & Defense Consulting, a division of Seabury Group, is adding fifteen executives in residence to its Aerospace & Defense team.

The move is part of the company’s continued strategic effort to expand its ability to provide efficient and affordable solutions to the complex array of challenges facing the Aerospace & Defense (A&D) industry.



“The Executives in Residence team combines talent and proven expertise that encompass more than 500 years of experience in technology and requirements planning, shaping, and program execution,” said Seabury Advisory Group Chief Executive Officer Christopher E. Kubasik. “This addition of key talent expands our company’s global capabilities to offer a new and distinct approach to meeting the A&D industry's search for accelerated Innovation and affordability across their enterprise.“



The Executives in Residence team consists of experienced industry executives in all relevant A&D engineering, production operations, supply chain, quality, program integration, as well as proven capture and execution program management expertise. These seasoned leaders will focus on providing the A&D industry with a complete range of problem solutions ranging from top-level business strategy development, leading to capture targets and execution, to the award and complete program lifecycle.



Kubasik further commented that “the combination of Seabury’s existing and proven skills across several key industries with the expertise of the Executives in Residence team will enable SADC to also assist our clients with investment banking, financial restructuring, production and manufacturing efficiency, as well as improving returns from human capital.”