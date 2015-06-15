© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

Airbus Helicopters selects Dassault Systèmes' “build to operate” solution

Airbus Helicopters, a division of Airbus Group, has chosen Dassault Systèmes’ “Build to Operate” industry solution for the manufacturing operations management of its helicopter programs.

The company recently engaged in a global plan to better serve customers that involves replacing legacy operating systems with digital capabilities. As part of this digital transformation, Airbus Helicopters was specifically looking for a powerful factory planning and shop-floor solution that would reduce its time-to-market and improve operational efficiency.



The “Build to Operate” industry solution experience is specifically tailored for the aerospace and defense industry and leverages the DELMIA Apriso manufacturing portfolio. With “Build to Operate,” Airbus Helicopters can monitor, control and validate all aspects of manufacturing operations with digital precision—ranging from replicable processes and production sequences, to the flow of deliverables throughout their supply chain.