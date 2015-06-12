© alphaspirit dreamstime.com

US Navy awards Lockheed Martin $24 million in contracts

Lockheed Martin has received USD 24.2 million in contracts from the US Navy to produce Enhanced Laser Guided Training Rounds (ELGTR), an alternative to using operational laser-guided bombs (LGB) during training.

ELGTR emulates the flight characteristics of PavewayTM II laser-guided weapon systems and presents pilots with the same information they would see in an actual mission.



“ELGTR is the most cost-effective and reliable live-fire direct attack training solution that allows users to conserve tactical weapon inventory,” said Joe Serra, precision guided systems manager at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control. “US and allied warfighters continue to rely on ELGTR to maintain combat readiness against challenging operational target engagements.”



The award represents the third order under the 2013 ELGTR contract. As part of the contract, Lockheed Martin will deliver ELGTRs and associated technical data, as well as refurbish US government shipping containers.