New managing director at Lacroix Electronics

The Lacroix Group has enhanced its team of executives in order to promote the development project of its Electronics division and to further increase in performance.

Hence, Stéphane Klajzyngier succeeds François Beauxis in his role as Managing Director of Lacroix Electronics. He will pursue a strategy of growth by enhancing customer satisfaction & collaboration in the domain "Time-To-Innovation" and by further improving operational performance.



Stéphane Klajzyngier was president of Radio Frequency Systems (RFS) since 2005. Since 2012 he was reporting to a board of directors composed of Alcatel-Lucent and SASAC (State-Owned Asset Supervision & Administration Committee).