Collaborative robotics market exceeds $1 billion by 2020

The collaborative robotics sector is expected to increase roughly tenfold between 2015 and 2020, reaching over USD 1 billion from approximately USD 95 million in 2015, according to ABI Research.

The growth will be fueled by three key markets: electronics manufacturers and electronics manufacturing services companies, small-to-medium manufacturers, and manufacturers seeking robotic solutions optimized to support agile production methodologies.



According to Dan Kara, Practice Director, Robotics at ABI Research, “Collaborative robotic systems, such as ABB’s YuMi and Gomtec / Roberta platforms, Rethink Robotics’ Baxter and Sawyer, Universal Robots (Teradyne) UR family of robots, KUKA’s LBR iiwa and Kawada Industries’ Nextage, were developed in response to a number of pressing social drivers and businesses imperatives, and aided by ongoing technological innovation and dropping prices for powerful enabling technology. The sector is very dynamic and is expanding rapidly with new product offerings being released into the market from both established companies and smaller, emerging firms. Larger firms are actively acquiring smaller companies with proven technology.”