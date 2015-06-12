© robwilson39 dreamstime.com

Orbital names Scott Lehr as president of the Flight Systems Group

Orbital ATK has named Scott Lehr as President of the company’s Flight Systems Group (FSG) effective 1 July 2015, succeeding Mr. Ron Grabe who will continue in a senior advisory capacity with the group.

Scott Lehr has served as Senior Vice President and Mr. Grabe’s Deputy since the completion of the merger between Orbital Sciences Corporation and Alliant Techsystems (ATK) in February 2015. Prior to the merger, Mr. Lehr served with ATK and a predecessor company for 31 years, most recently as General Manager of ATK’s Commercial and Defense Propulsion Systems Division.



“I am very confident in Scott’s ability to lead our Flight Systems Group,” said Mr. David W. Thompson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Orbital ATK. “Over the past year, he played a major role in our merger, teaming with Ron Grabe to plan and execute the integration process that resulted in a seamless transition to the combined operations of the new FSG. Scott’s many years of distinguished service at ATK demonstrate he is a strong and capable leader with a track record of success in managing and growing large organizations.”