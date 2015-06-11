© marcin kempski dreamstime.com

Foxconn to manufacture for Apple in India?

Not to long ago evertiq reported about Foxconn's massive investment plans for India. The EMS-giant is planning to set up some 10-12 facilities in the country by 2020, and it looks like there might be some iManufacturing going on there.

The Taiwanese manufacturer is looking to manufacture iPhones in India, according to a Reuters report citing Indian government officials.



Rising labour costs in China has led to the company eyeing other regions for production, and India could assist Foxconn in cushioning the rising wages in China – where the company manufactures the bulk of the iPhones. The company has also expressed the need to place its manufacturing where its clients wants to grow, and India is such a place, the report continues.



The company is looking to manufacture iPhones, iPads and iPods both for regional sales as well as global. Foxconn has not yet made any commitment, Subhash Desai, Industries Minister of India's western state Maharashtra, told Reuters.