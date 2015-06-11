© vladek dreamstime.com Electronics Production | June 11, 2015
Kitron signs frame agreement with SAAB Avionics Systems
Kitron's subsidiary Kitron AB in Jönköping, Sweden, has signed a strategically important long-term frame agreement with Saab AB (Business Unit Avionics Systems) for military avionics and aeronautic electronic equipment.
The frame agreement has potential order value of more than 400 million NOK over 20 years.
The equipment to be supplied by Kitron is to be incorporated by Saab in current and future avionics contracts globally. Kitron will supply assembled electronic circuit boards for military and civil products, and production will be done in Jönköping.
Ronny Nykvist, Vice President and Head of Avionics Systems at Saab AB, said: "It is with great satisfaction that we award this long-term agreement to Kitron. Kitron AB in Jönköping has performed very well during the prototype and new product introduction (NPI) phases. Saab Avionics Systems' business within high-integrity equipment and systems for flight and mission critical applications for aircraft and helicopters is currently progressing well. Kitron AB in Jönköping has provided us with consistent quality, high level of competence within production, assembly and testing, and not least delivery precision. This agreement is a very good example of how the Swedish industry can cooperate and win global defence and civil aeronautics orders in the face of tough international competition."
Thomas Löfgren, Managing Director of Kitron AB, said: "We are extremely pleased that Saab has chosen Kitron for this long-term agreement, and we are looking forward to supply Saab with further highly complex electronic products for its avionics systems based on the mutual cooperation so far on prototypes and NPI services. In recent years we have enhanced our competence and made substantial investments in order to meet the requirements of the defence and aerospace market sector. This is an important sector to us, and we are thrilled that Kitron in Sweden is able to partner with Saab, a major force within the sector."
