Welsh Axiom receives ISO27001 accreditation

Contract electronics manufacturer, Axiom Manufacturing Services, has been awarded the ISO27001 accreditation as the company continues to build its commitment to protecting the information owned and under its care.

ISO 27001 is a best practice framework for an information security management system (ISMS). The focus of the standard is on continually improving policies, processes and working practices. Certification to ISO 27001 provides organisations with an independent verification of its ability to manage information security



David Davies, managing director at Axiom Manufacturing Services, said: “We have always operated a comprehensive security strategy for governance, risk, and compliance. With recent events around the globe it has now become even more important than ever, and our ISO 27001 certification reaffirms our commitment to providing robust information security measures that preserve the integrity of our customers’ data.”