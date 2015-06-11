© gualtiero boffi dreamstime.com

Eltek relocates its US subsidiary

Eltek Ltd, has completed the relocation of its US – based subsidiary, Eltek USA, into a new facility.

Located in downtown Manchester, New Hampshire, the Company's US facility is now located closer to the Manchester Airport.



Mr. Jim Barry, President of Eltek USA, stated: "The new location offers a number of benefits, including a major facility for functions. It is also within walking distance to three college campuses. We plan to start hosting technical conferences and meetings at this location, bringing together existing and potential new customers with our technical experts.”



"As a corporate member of the Surface Mount Technology Association (SMTA) and IPC, and as an innovator in the rigid-flex market, we are well positioned to support our local customers from this location. The new location will also give us the capability to have onsite source inspection in the US. In addition, steps taken by our parent companyat its manufacturing plant in Petach-Tikva to enhance our service to our US customers are already yielding a positive market response,” Mr. Barry concluded.