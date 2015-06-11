© creasencesro dreamstime.com

Zollner opens IPO in Hong Kong

Kowloon Bay, Hong Kong is the name of the 18th location of EMS-provider Zollner.

Operating as an international purchasing office (IPO), the location will function as an important pillar within the procurement strategy of the contract manufacturer. The company hopes to pool the advantages of a global as well as those of a local procurement in Hong Kong.



Hans Traurig, Head of Global Procurement at Zollner, explains why the company would need an IPO in Asia: "An international purchasing office in Asia creates geographical proximity. It allows for both: global transparency of the procurement market and the establishment of new local supply sources. With that we can increase our global competitiveness and provide customers with our services where they are needed."