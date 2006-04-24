Zuken aqcuires CIM-Team

Zuken, an engineering consulting company, has acquired the German electrical/electronic Computer Aided Engineering software design company, CIM-Team GmbH.

This acquisition brings together complementary technology provided by CIM-Team's E³ electrical and cabling software suite with Zuken's longstanding portfolio of electrical system design; including CR-5000, the robust and scalable enterprise wide design solution, CADSTAR, the well known desktop design tool and DS-2, the e-PLM (electronic product lifecycle management) solution.



Jinya Katsube, COO of Zuken Group Worldwide, comments: "Zuken is proud to announce the acquisition of CIM-Team GmbH, the successful electrical/electronic CAE software design firm. This will enable us to realize our goal of achieving a total system level design portfolio in a shorter time."



By combining Zuken's global strength in electronic and electrical system level design for PCB and Package technology, and its majority share of the Asian wire harness design market, with CIM-Team's significant share of the wire harness and electrical design market in the West, Zuken will be able to provide a wider, more comprehensive global offering. The mutual decision to combine the solutions will facilitate economies of scale, resulting in more functionality and faster development times. Both Zuken and CIM-Team's existing solutions are set to gain from this coming together of experience and expertise.



Gerhard Lipski, CEO of Zuken USA Inc. and General Manager of Zuken Europe, comments: "By combining our offerings, we can provide more suitable and flexible wire harness design solutions to the Western market and help our customers to achieve a more efficient electrical design process from the benefits of a reliable end-to-end seamless solution for electronics and electrical engineering development."