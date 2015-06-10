© begemot 30 dreamstime.com

Asustek will see its handset business generate

Asustek Computer shipped over 1.5 million smartphones in May, which would indicate that the handset business should start generating profits in the month.

But, the company is aiming higher than that. In June the company expects its shipments to reach over two million units, according to a report in DigiTimes.



The company is also expecting the newly release ZenFone Selfie phone to start gaining some momentum in July, adding to the shipments, the report concludes.