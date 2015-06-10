© makerbot

MakerBot and Stratasys team up to increase presence in Asia Pacific

MakerBot is strengthening its market presence in Asia Pacific through MakerBot Asia Pacific & Japan (MakerBot APJ), a new MakerBot division to capture the growth potential of desktop 3D printers and scanners in the region.

The company is set up via MakerBot and Stratasys AP Ltd, a subsidiary of MakerBot’s parent company Stratasys Ltd.



Stratasys has a strong presence in the region and MakerBot APJ aims to leverage on the existing Stratasys infrastructure to strengthen its local operations and expand availability of its products. MakerBot APJ will continue to support the existing network of distributor and reseller partners in Asia Pacific.



“Asia is an important market for desktop 3D printing with great opportunities in verticals that are a strategic priority for MakerBot such as education, engineering and design. Stratasys has the local expertise, infrastructure and customer relationships that we believe will help us expand our presence in the region,” commented Jonathan Jaglom, CEO of MakerBot. “This is another step in our efforts to take advantage of synergies with Stratasys to grow our business internationally and accelerate the adoption of desktop 3D printing around the world."



MakerBot APJ will be led by Shiry Saar, who has been appointed General Manager and is based in Stratasys’ Asian headquarters in Hong Kong, operating under Stratasys AP Ltd. Saar had served in several management roles at Stratasys previously.



“I am excited to lead MakerBot APJ to facilitate the adoption of MakerBot 3D Printers in the region,” said Shiry Saar, General Manager of MakerBot APJ. “MakerBot and Stratasys both cater to the education and professional verticals and I believe that our collaboration will allow us to better serve these customers with a comprehensive product portfolio. I look forward to working closely with Stratasys’ local teams to extend MakerBot’s leading role in the desktop 3D printing industry to the Asia Pacific region.”