Networked entertainment devices worth €70 bn by 2011

The market for connected entertainment devices and home networking is expected to grow to reach the value of €70 bn by 2011.

According to the market analysis firm ABI Research the market for networked home electronics will grow from €11.6 bn in 2005 to €70 bn by 2011.



The major driving factor to this significant growth is the transformation of the most conventional consumer electronics from stand-alone devices to network-connected devices communicating with each other.