Deeper co'op between Farnell and National

Farnell InOne is massively deepening its product range for National Semiconductor as part of a programme of partnerships starting in 2005.

All new products will be added to the web site www.farnellinone.com on a weekly basis – starting with a complete range of over 2000 Products from National Semiconductor. The increased range will also be featured in all new editions of the Farnell InOne catalogue.



National Semiconductor was founded in 1959. Combining real-world analogue and state-of-the-art digital technology, the company is focused on analogue-based semiconductor products, which include stand-alone devices in the areas of power management, display drivers, audio, amplifiers and data conversion.



This new comprehensive includes:

· Amplifiers, including wideband and variable gain

· Power Management, including switching regulators

· Interface, including bus transceivers

· Voltage Regulators, in particular low-dropout

· Voltage References

· Low Voltage Differential Signal (LVDS) parts

· Communications chips, including Phase Lock Loops

· Temperature Sensors



This information announced in a Farnell InOne press release.