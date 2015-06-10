© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

General Cable announces new chief executive officer

General Cable Corporation has named Michael T. McDonnell as President and Chief Executive Officer of the company, effective July 1, 2015.

Mr. McDonnell, who was previously Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer at TPC Group, will succeed Gregory B. Kenny, who has led the Company since 2001 as President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Kenny will retire as of July 1, 2015, but will remain available to as an advisory capacity through year-end.



“After a comprehensive search that included a number of highly qualified candidates, we are pleased to name Mike as the new President and Chief Executive Officer of General Cable,” said John E. Welsh, III, Chairman of the Board. “Mike is an experienced chief executive officer with a proven record of driving performance improvement, delivering long-term growth strategies and enhancing organizational/cultural alignment in both public company and private equity environments.”



Mr. McDonnell, most recently served as Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of TPC Group.



“I am honored and excited to join General Cable,” said McDonnell. “I am leaving a great company at TPC Group, which I have had the fortune of leading over the past four years where together with the Board and management team we have built a stronger organization and delivered long-term value for all stakeholders. I expect to do the same at General Cable and look forward to working closely with the Board of Directors, executive team and talented and hard-working associates to continue to foster a culture of success.”