© evertiq

IEC Electronics receives Nadcap accreditation renewal

IEC Electronics' Newark, New York plant has once again earned a Nadcap accreditation from the Performance Review Institute (PRI).

Jeffrey T. Schlarbaum, President & CEO of IEC Electronics said, "We are very pleased to have achieved the renewal of our Nadcap accreditation. We remain focused on improving operational efficiencies and believe that the Company's ability to earn and maintain certifications such as Nadcap validates the quality and reliability of our manufacturing processes." Since 2011, IEC has met the stringent requirements of Nadcap and continues to strive for operational excellence through all of its quality certifications.



"Achieving Nadcap accreditation is not easy: it is one of the ways in which the aerospace industry identifies those who excel at manufacturing quality product through superior special processes. Companies such as IEC Electronics work hard to obtain this status and they should be justifiably proud of it," said Joe Pinto, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at the Performance Review Institute. "PRI is proud to support continual improvement in the aerospace industry by helping companies such as IEC be successful and we look forward to continuing to assist the industry moving forward."